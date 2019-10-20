Chehlum being observed across country today

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions martyred in Karbala tragedy is being observed on Sunday (today) with traditional religious solemnity, amid tight security measures countrywide.

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route.

Sindh government has banned pillion riding on motorcycles today on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.). However, females, children less than 12 years of age, senior citizens and media persons bearing official cards as well as CNIC will be exempted from this order.

Police and other law enforcing agencies are on alert to deter any unforeseen incident.

In Lahore, over 15,000 police personnel are deployed today, while mourners will be checked through four layers of security.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after the Day of Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions by Yazidi forces in the Battle of Karbala in 61 A.H.

