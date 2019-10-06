Belt and Road project to increase employments: Chen Xiaodong

KARACHI: Acting Consul General of Chinese Consulate General in Karachi, Chen Xiaodong, has said that the Belt and Road project will increase opportunities of employments, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing an event, Chen Xiaodong said that China is the world’s second largest economic power. The envoy added that Pakistan-China friendship continued for the last 70 years which is the best example not only for the region but also for the world.

Xiaodong said that both countries will counter all challenges with mutual coordination.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan scheduled to depart for a visit to China on Monday night while all preparations have been completed his forthcoming visit to Beijing.

The premier will be accompanied by an advisor and three federal ministers including Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed and Khusro Bakhtiar.

During his visit, PM Khan will hold discussions with the top leadership of China over Kashmir dispute, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ML-1 project and other matters of bilateral interests.

Sources said that the affairs of Pakistan-China’s Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) will also come into discussion during PM Khan’s upcoming visit.

