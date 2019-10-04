PM Imran Khan to depart for China visit on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has scheduled to depart for a visit to China on Monday night while all preparations have been completed his forthcoming visit to Beijing, ARY News reported on Friday.

The premier will be accompanied by an advisor and three federal ministers including Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed and Khusro Bakhtiar.

During his visit, PM Khan will hold discussions with the top leadership of China over Kashmir dispute, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ML-1 project and other matters of bilateral interests.

Sources said that the affairs of Pakistan-China’s Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) will also come into discussion during PM Khan’s upcoming visit.

Earlier on October 1, it emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a three-day visit to China next week to meet top Chinese leadership.

According to the sources, PM Imran, during his visit, will meet Chinese President XI Jinping and other high-level authorities, to thank them for supporting Pakistan’s stance on the Indian occupied Kashmir issue.

Several memorandum of understanding (MoU) will also be signed in PM Imran Khan’s visit to China.

It may be noted that on September 17, the Chinese ambassador had called on PM Khan to convey best wishes from the Chinese president, before leaving to the US, to address the UNGA session.

