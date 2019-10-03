PM Imran’s China visit to further cement bilateral ties: Bakhtiar  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Beijing will further cement bilateral ties, ARY News reported.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad, Bakhtiar said that the premier’s upcoming visit to China give a new impetus to bilateral relations, ARY News reported.

Matters pertaining to PM Imran’s visit to Beijing, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Read More: PM Imran Khan to visit China next week: sources

Earlier on October 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a three-day visit to China next week to meet top Chinese leadership, sources had said.

According to the sources, PM Imran, during his visit, will meet Chinese President XI Jinping and other high-level authorities, to thank them for supporting Pakistan’s stance on the Indian occupied Kashmir issue.

Several memorandum of understanding (MoU) will also be signed in PM Imran Khan’s visit to China.

Comments

comments