LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has prohibited the judges of lower judiciary in Punjab from the use of hooter and official designation on number plates of their vehicles, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Director General District Judiciary Ashtar Abbas has issued the letter on the order of the Chief Justice Lahore High Court.

Chief Justice of the LHC Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh in a letter to the sessions judges across Punjab, said that the judges of district judiciary write their office designation with siren or hooters on their vehicles. “The judges of district courts are not entitled to use a green number plate, hooter or write their office designation on their cars,” the letter said.

The sessions judges have been directed in the letter to prevent their subordinate judges from using such number plates.

The letter also warned of stern action against the lower court judges over using green number plates and hooters.

The District and Sessions Judges have been told for strict compliance of the orders of the chief justice of the high court.

Comments

comments