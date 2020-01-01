Justice Mamoon Rashid sworn in as new LHC chief justice

LAHORE: Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to the chief justice-designate at a ceremony at the Governor House.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, high court judges, government officials and representatives of lawyers’ bodies were present on the occasion.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sehikh was named the new LHC chief justice after Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan reached the age of superannuation on Dec 31. His tenure as the top LHC judge will span just two months and 18 days.

Justice Qasim Khan, senior pusine judge of the high court, will succeed Justice Mamnoon Sheikh as LHC CJ on March 18, 2020 and will serve in the office for about one year and four months.

Addressing a full court reference on the high court premises held in his honour on Dec 31, Justice Shamim Khan had said, “I am honoured to head the Lahore High Court, which is providing best justice to the people.”

“After taking oath I took steps for prompt decisions on the cases pending in the high court,” Justice Shamim said. “Providing best infrastructure to the judiciary was my next priority,” the chief justice said.

