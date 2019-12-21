Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take oath as CJP today

ISLAMABAD: Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) at a ceremony at the President’s House in Islamabad on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi will administer him the oath.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will be the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan to serve till Feb 21, 2022.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed was born on February 2, 1957, at Karachi. He got his early education from the Gulistan School, Karachi and obtained B.A. Degree from Government National College, Karachi and LL.B. Degree from S.M. Law College, Karachi.

He was elected as Honorary Secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association for the year 1999-2000.

He was elevated to the post of a judge of the Sindh High Court on 27th August 2002 and later, as a judge of the Supreme Court on 16th November 2011.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remained acting Chief Justice of Pakistan from 20th – 28th November 2018 and 13th – 17th May, 2019.

The former CJP Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who got retired on Friday, over the course of his nearly two decade long career has decided about 55,000 cases. He was among the two judges to issue the verdict disqualifying former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

