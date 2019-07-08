Judge Arshad Malik’s video seems fake, says LHC chief justice

MANCHESTER: Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan called for an inquiry regarding the truthfulness of the video showing Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik.

Speaking to media in Manchester, the high court chief justice said “it seems like the video of Judge Arshad Malik is fake.”

He added that a voice expert will test whether the audio belongs to the accountability judge or not.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz showed reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

A day earlier, Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail has denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

Read more: Minister says video presented by Maryam Nawaz will go through forensic audit

In a press release issued here from Islamabad, Judge Malik said that video clip, showed during Maryam Nawaz’s press conference, was not representative of the conversation he had with Nasir Butt.

“PML-N, Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe during the trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him”, Malik continued.

If I had to succumb to pressure or threats, I wouldn’t acquit him in one case and convict him in the other, he asserted.

