Minister says video presented by Maryam Nawaz will go through forensic audit

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Fridous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that government will conduct a forensic audit of secret video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik which was showed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad the PTI leader said that forensic audit will clear the credibility of the video.

“Maryam Nawaz aired the video with the name of Nasir Butt who is a criminal and close aide of Nawaz Sharif,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it was necessary to expose the real face of Nasir Butt who is facing several criminal charges in Pakistan. She said that Nasir Butt fled away to London after killing five persons under the 302 case.

She further said that Maryam Nawaz should have approached the court if she had enough evidences against the accountability court judge rather than showing the video on media.

“It was necessary to expose the real face of Nasir Butt who is wanted to Police in several criminal charges”

The SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan termed the press conference of Maryam Nawaz an attack on national institutions in order to make them weaker.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday showed journalists a secret video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik claiming the judge was forced to give a verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership, the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, showed reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

“No evidence that a single penny has been shifted from Pakistan. No evidence of shifting any money by accused from Pakistan,” Maryam translated the judge Arshad Malik as saying from the video.

The PML-N leader said that the judge also said that he found “no evidence of any embezzlement of funds by Hussain Nawaz (her brother) in Pakistan or Saudi Arabia” and there is absolutely “no link between Nawaz Sharif and the properties in London”.

The PML-N leader also claimed that her father and family presented all sorts of evidences in the court during the hearing of accountability cases against them but none was accepted and today “the reason is before everyone”.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the judge was blackmailed into issuing the verdict against her father and that her father became a victim of “political revenge”.

Comments

comments