Chief Justice LHC Sardar Muhammad Shamim retires today

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Tuesday said that judiciary as an institution, is guarantor of the rights of citizens, ARY News reported.

He was addressing full court reference at the high court premises in his honour on retirement, attended by judges and representatives of the lawyers bodies.

“I am honoured to head the Lahore High Court, which is providing best justice to the people,” Justice Shamim Khan said.

“After taking oath I had taken steps for prompt decisions on the cases pending in the high court,” Justice Shamim said. “Providing best infrastructure to the judiciary was my next priority,” the chief justice said.

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan retiring today after reaching the age of superannuation.

Justice Mamnoon Sheikh, will take oath as the next chief justice of the high court on January 1st. He will work for just two months and 18 days in the office of the chief justice.

Justice Qasim Khan will be the top judge of the LHC after the retirement of Justice Mamnoon Sheikh on March 18, 2020. He will serve for one year and four months in the office.

