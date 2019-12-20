ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is set to retire Friday (today) midnight after serving for almost 11 months, ARY News reported.

CJP Asif Saeed Khosa will be replaced by Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Justice Gulzar will take charge as the country’s chief justice on December 21, a day after the retirement of Justice Khosa. Justice Gulzar will be the 27th CJP and his tenure will end on February 1, 2022.

Justice Khosa over the course of his nearly two decade long career has decided about 55,000 cases. He was among the two who said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should be disqualified.

He was also part of the bench that acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy charges.

Read more: President approves Justice Gulzar’s appointment as next CJP, notification issued

On Jan 18, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, took oath as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan in a ceremony held at President House in Islamabad.

President Alvi administered oath to the new chief justice of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers, sitting and former judges of the Supreme Court apart from foreign dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Justice Khosa had replaced outgoing chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar who had retired on Jan 17.

Comments

comments