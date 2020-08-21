NAB opens another inquiry against CM Usman Buzdar: sources

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened another inquiry against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar over allegations of awarding development projects to contractors on favoritism, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The investigation has been kicked-off against CM Usman Buzdar after the bureau received several complaints regarding alleged favoritism in contract awards of development projects.

Sources said that the NAB has sought record of development projects from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other departments.

Investigation into construction of Gateway 2 Lahore at Thokar Niaz Baig is also underway over complaints of increase in its cost from Rs20.5 million to 80mn.

Earlier on August 12, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had appeared before the NAB in a case pertaining to allegedly receiving Rs50 million in bribe to get a liquor licence issued to a hotel in violation of the law.

CM Buzdar was quizzed by a combined investigation team of the bureau for about one hour and forty minutes. He was handed a 12-page questionnaire to furnish replies with complete details.

It may be noted that, two government officials had shown their consent to become approver against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar in liquor licence case, sources said.

