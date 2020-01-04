Child recovered, two abductors killed in Quetta police raid   

QUETTA: Two abductors were shot dead while a child was safely recovered during police action against the culprits at Eastern by-pass area in Quetta, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, the law enforcing authority (LEAs) carried out a raid against the abductors near the eastern by-pass area of the city and during an exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers were shot dead while one of their accomplices was able to flee from the scene.

The child was abducted two days back from Satellite Town in the city and a ransom of around Rs 10 million was demanded from the family for his safe recovery.

The police has shifted the bodies to a hospital for further medico-legal formalities. It began a process to identify the slain culprits in order to trace their other accomplices.

In November 2019, the law enforcement agencies foiled a terrorist plot in Quetta on Tuesday and killed three terrorism suspects in exchange of fire with the officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The exchange of fire took place at the Ghabarg area in the outskirts of Quetta earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson of CTD said.

The firing incident took place today when the CTD personnel signaled a suspicious vehicle to stop but it continued to move and resulted in the exchange of fire.

