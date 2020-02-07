ISLAMABAD: An overall 777251 cases of criminal activities were recorded across the country in 2019 with more than half of the crimes committed in the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The figures were quoted from a report submitted by the Interior Ministry during the question and answer session of the National Assembly today.

It said that the total number of cases registered in Pakistan’ biggest province-Punjab- are 490,155 while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) witnessed second major crime incidents in the country with 178,131 registered cases.

A total number of 85676 cases were registered in Sindh province.

The capital city of the KP province -Peshawar- topped in the crime rate among the cities in the country, with 38926 cases registered during 2019.

On the other hand, Kohistan, an administrative district within KP province, witnessed the least crime incidents with just only 222 cases registered in a year.

The report also detailed the incidents of sexual harassment of children in the federal capital Islamabad, claiming that it had witnessed a decrease with 60 cases registered in 2019 as compared to 66 cases in the previous year-2018.

The report tabled in the lower house of the Parliament said that 80 people accused of committing the act were held during 2018 while 75 were nabbed in 2019.

The report, however, once again shed a light on dismal prosecution of the criminals, saying that only one of the accused was convicted during 2019 as other cases are ongoing.

