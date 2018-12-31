One child dead, other hospitalized after consuming chips in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old boy died while his minor sister was rushed to a medical facility in critical condition, as they allegedly consumed sub-standard chips in area of Chandi Market, Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a 3-year-old boy identified as Humayun lost his life while his 2 and half years old sister, Aliza fell unconscious after having substandard chips in Hyderabad’s area of Chandi Market.

Aliza was rushed to a medical facility for treatment in critical condition.

According to ARY News’ correspondent, Nasir Hassan, the father of the children said his children fell unconscious, after having alleged poisonous chips from the market.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but doctors advised Aliza to shift to another hospital, after death of Humayun,3, he continued.

IG Sindh Kaleem Imam after taking notice of the matter has summoned report into the incident.

This is not the first time that incompetency of Sindh Food Authority has cost live of a child, on November, 10, the two brothers breathed their last shortly after dining at the restaurant while their mother, Ayesha, was also hospitalised at South City Hospital.

The two brothers named Ahmad, one-and-a-half-year-old, and Muhammad, five-year-old, were sons of Ahsan a residents of Creek Vista.

Forensic report had confirmed that the deaths of two children had resulted from food poisoning.

