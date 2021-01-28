MULTAN: A child whose video of driving an SUV on Multan road on Thursday landed him in trouble after the police traced the vehicle and seized it under Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a video showing a minor child driving a vehicle on a Multan road went viral on social media with netizens raising questions on police’s performance for allowing it to happen while others also expressing surprise as to how the child was able to control the brake and other pedals.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zafar Buzdar took notice of the video and formed two special teams to trace the vehicles and its occupant.

The Cantt police station in Multan while taking prompt action not only traced the vehicle but also seized it under MVO 115.

The father of the child appeared before the CTO Multan and recorded his statement. “The child will not drive the vehicle again,” the father said in a testimony submitted to the police.

It is pertinent to mention here that the matter came into notice a day before after a video showed a fearless boy, whose age is stated to be around five years, zoomed around the city unnoticed, risking not only his neck but also those of other motorists.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, Chief Traffic Office (CTO) Muhammad Zafar Buzdar said teams have been constituted to trace the vehicle and its owner.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Multan traffic police also enlisted the help of citizens in tracking the vehicle.

