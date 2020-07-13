Child burned to death by faith healer for possessing evil spirits

KOT ADDU: A 15-year-old child lost his life at the hands of a fake spiritual healer in Kot Addu area of the Punjab province during an exorcism rite, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to the details, Mukhtiar, a resident of Kot Addu area, took his child to a faith healer, identified as Abdul Ghaffar, to drive out evil spirits.

The fake pir took the child to a separate room for performing exorcism rite and later handed over the unconscious and badly wounded child to the family.

It later emerged that the accused dipped the victim’s face in a boiling oil pan to drive out evil spirits and handed him over to the family after he fell unconscious. The child succumbed to the burn wounds within hours of the incident.

The accused threatened the family to refrain from communicating the crime to the law enforcement authorities and said that he would send evil spirits to their home over non-compliance.

However, the family approached the police after the child’s death and got a case registered against the accused under section 302 of the penal laws on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The police said that the accused faith healer ran away after the incident and claimed that they have carried out unsuccessful raids to arrest him.

Domestic helper kills owner’s son over repeated scolding

In another incident, a domestic helper killed the child of his owner after getting irritated from continuous scolding in Faisalabad.

According to details, the seven-year-old son of Arshad Majeed, a resident of Allama Iqbal Colony, died on June 05 after falling into a lake.

The incident was considered an accident until the accused involved in it, tried to repeat the same criminal act with another son of his owner, a 10-year-old child.

Read More: Police catch fake faith healer in Sialkot who resided in graves

He threw him at the lake and ran away from the incident site. The child was, however, rescued by the citizens present there that led to exposing the hand behind the murder of the seven-year-old child.

The police arrested the accused and during investigations, it was revealed that his owner used to scold him, therefore he decided to take revenge on him after throwing his children one after another in a lake.

The grandfather of the children said that the accused Faizan was an orphan and they treated him like their own children.

Police have acquired physical remand of the accused to investigate the motive behind the killings.

