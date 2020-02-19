Police catch fake faith healer in Sialkot who resided in graves

SIALKOT: A recent video of a fake faith healer sitting inside a grave had gone viral on social media, the district police officer (DPO) of the region has taken note of the development, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the faith healer had made himself at home inside a grave at a cemetery in the area and had propped up a sleeping bag and kept edibles with him.

Various tunnels were dug around the grave leading up to the one where the faith healer was residing to befuddle people and fool them into paying him huge amounts of cash for apparent ‘black magic’.

The local police took the fake faith healer under arrest but was released shortly after he posted bail and left the police station with his followers on a motorbike.

Earlier last month, veiled swindling women in Punjab stole gold jewellery and cash from a house on when they got inside masquerading as faith healers.

The women got inside the house and stole everything they could get their hands on.

