Child killed, three injured as dumper hits motorcycle in Karachi

KARACHI: A child was killed and three including a woman were injured when a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle in Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in FB Industrial Area, where a family, travelling on a motorcycle was hit by a dumper, resulting in death of a child and injuries to three others.

The body of child and injured were rushed to hospital by the rescue teams. Meanwhile, the angry mob set the dumper on fire. The driver fled the crime scene.

At least two children lost their lives and three minors were injured in a dangerous road accident after a car hit a motorcycle near ICI bridge in Karachi on August 14.

Rescue sources had said that a car collided with a motorcycle with five persons near ICI bridge in the metropolis. The deceased persons were identified as a 14-year-old boy and three-year-old Owais.

The wounded persons were identified as four-year-old Afshan, six-year-old Muneeba and seven-year-old Abdul Hadi who were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment said the rescue officials.

Comments

comments