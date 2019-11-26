Alleged child predator arrested from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: An alleged kidnapper and a child rapist Asif was on Tuesday arrested from Faisalabad, a city in Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused was apprehended by people in Chak Jhumra area in Faisalabad and was beaten by a mob before being handed over to police.

Asif was accused of multiple criminal activities with a child including abduction, rape and later selling him to others.

The police rescued the accused from the mob and shifted him to a police station for further legal formalities.

On November 16, police claimed to have recovered a child who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a sexual predator and pedophile Sohail Ayaz.

Sohail Ayaz is currently under the custody of the local police in Rawalpindi and has had three FIRs registered in his name detailing separate accounts of child abuse with different children.

The accused has been ousted from Italy and Britain over allegations of pedophilia in the past.

Giving details of the recovery, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Rawalpindi Faisal Rana said that the 12-year-old child, whose initials began with A, was recovered during police action in Rawat, a village and union council of Murree Tehsil.

