A nine-year-old boy was caught on camera while driving a carriage vehicle in a busy vegetable market in Sukkur city of Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

In the video, a child was seen driving a vehicle used to transport goods in a busy vegetable market of Sukkur city. However, the boy ran away from the scene by accelerating the carriage vehicle after observing someone is recording his video.

Locals told the media that the child was driving the vehicle for a long time. However, the concerned authorities have not taken any action despite having risks of fatal road accidents due to underage driving.

Earlier in January, a video clip showing a minor boy Fahad from Multan driving an SUV with an MPA plate on a Multan road had gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video making rounds on the internet, it can be seen that a five-year-old boy is driving a ​sport utility vehicle along with his friend in the passenger seat.

The minor boy had also filmed a video and uploaded it on TikTok.

