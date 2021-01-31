MULTAN: Another video clip showing a minor boy Fahad from Multan driving an SUV with an MPA plate on a Multan road has gone viral on social media platforms, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In the video making rounds on the internet, it can be seen that a five-year-old boy is driving a ​sport utility vehicle along with his friend in the passenger seat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The MPA plate on the car can also be seen in the video obtained by ARY News. The minor boy also filmed a video and uploaded it on TikTok.

A week ago, video of the same child driving under a metro bridge on Bosan Road surfaced. The fearless boy, whose age is stated to be around five years, zoomed around the city unnoticed, risking not only his neck but also those of other motorists.

After the video went viral, police traced the vehicle and seized it under Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO).

Read More: Child driving SUV on Multan road lands in trouble

The father of the child appeared before the CTO Multan and recorded his statement. “The child will not drive the vehicle again,” the father said in a testimony submitted to the police.

Comments

comments