SUKKUR: A new case of dog bite reported from Sindh’s Sukkur city where a child wounded after being bitten by a stray dog in Ubauro taluka, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident took place in Mazar Chachar village situated in Ubauro Taluka in the suburbs of Sindh’s Sukkur city, just a day after a case emerged from Larkana where the six-year-old Husnain Bughio was attacked and mutilated by stray dogs.

The child was immediately taken to the tehsil’s hospital by the relatives, however, the victim was not given anti-rabies vaccine for one hour after the refusal of the staff members due to deep wound.

The victim’s uncle told ARY News that doctors were not present at the hospital when he took the child there. He said trainer dispenser was available there at that time who referred the child to Rahim Yar Khan.

While explaining his miseries, he said doctors are now saying that it is a deep wound which could not be treated by them. The relatives of the child have also protested over the negligence of the hospital administration, however, it went in vain.

Earlier on Thursday, around seven dogs had attacked a child in the north-west city of the Sindh province, Larkana, inflicting severe injuries at the face.

The incident was reported at Otha roundabout in Larkana, where around seven stray dogs attacked a child causing severe injuries to his face.

The boy had been taken to the Larkana’s Chandka Medical Hospital but the doctors at the hospital refused to treat the child due to severe injuries. Later, he was brought to Karachi, around 450 kilometres away from Larkana, for being treated for his face wounds.

