Children among 11 killed after van falls into ditch near Kohala

MUZAFFARABAD: At least eleven people, three children among them, were killed while 13 others wounded after a passenger van fell into a ditch near Kohala early Saturday morning.

According to the police, the ill-fated van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Chakothi when it met the accident.

On getting information, rescue teams and ambulances reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. The police said those killed in the accident include three children.

Expressing sadness over the loss of lives, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider summoned a report about the cause of the accident from the authorities concerned.

He instructed that the injured be given the best possible medical aid.

Earlier this month, at least 15 people had died in a grim accident near Hasan Abdal’s Buran Interchange as a passenger bus bound for Mardan fell into a ditch while saving a car from crashing into it.

The bus made a departure from Lahore to reach Mardan but on the way as it crossed Hassan Abdal, the bus met a calamity and plunged into a ditch.

