Seven children die as water tank collapses in Mohmand

MOHMAND: At least seven children have died and one other sustained injuries after a water tank collapsed in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, the children were playing beneath the water tank when its walls collapsed on them, leading to the death of the children.

Those who died in the incident are aged between four to 12-year-old, they said adding that the bodies of the children were retrieved from the debris of the water tank and were shifted to a hospital.

The authorities have started a probe into the incident and reasons by the collapsing of the water tank to fix responsibility for the tragic act.

In a somewhat similar incident, at least three people, including a 12-year-old boy, died after falling into an open manhole in New Karachi’s Saba Cinema area.

Late Thursday night a 12-year-old boy slipped into the manhole while playing. Going to his rescue was a rickshaw driver who went voluntarily into the sewer opening but to no avail and both remained stuck inside for hours before the rescue operation could be on the scene.

The rescue personnel brought a crane to lift the man and the boy but after efforts bore no fruits he himself jumped into the manhole as well and all three died due to no right backup in place.

It may be recalled the body of the minor boy was recovered from the sewer later that night while the body of the rescue personnel who took the plunged was only retrieved after a day, but no news surfaced on the rickshaw driver.

