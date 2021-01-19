More than 40 mn children immunized duirng nationwide anti-polio drive

ISLAMABAD: More than 40 million children are vaccinated during the recently concluded nationwide polio immunization campaign in Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting DG Health Dr Safdar.

Sharing the details of the polio immunization campaign, he said that besides inoculation of millions of children with polio drops, over 30 million of them were also administered Vitamin A drops.

Dr Safdar said 287,000 polio workers took part in the immunization campaign while following strict COVID-19 SOPs. “Their performance during the process remained extraordinary,” the DG health said besides also lauding the security teams for ensuring a peaceful drive across the country.

He said that the health authorities would continue their efforts to rid the country of poliovirus and urged the parents to ensure timely vaccination for their children.

“The next drive in the country will commence in March this year,” DG Health Dr Safdar announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has approved Rs US$60 million for Pakistan aimed at supporting the polio immunization campaign in the country on January 06.

According to details, the IDB has signed an agreement today for polio vaccination in the country.

A handout issued by the economic affairs ministry detailed that the US$60 billion would include a $39 billion loan and $21 billion grant from the IDB for the vaccination.

The agreements for the provision of a loan and a grant were signed by the secretary of economic affairs and a representative of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) during a ceremony at the economic affairs division.

The amount would be used for purchasing the vaccine and performing other responsibilities during the polio immunization drive, carried out by 260,000 polio workers.

