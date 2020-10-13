Two children mauled to death by stray dogs in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: In a shocking incident, two children were reportedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Rahim Yar Khan, ARY News reported.

In a terrifying video that went viral on social media, a pack of stray dogs can be seen attacking the children in a suburban area of Rahim Yar Khan. Police said that they were investigating into the incident.

Sources said the pack of stray dogs attacked them when they were playing in the street. The children were severely bitten at the face, arms and legs.

On hearing their screaming, people rushed to the scene to save the children from the dogs, but it was too late. The children succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a local hospital. The victims were identified as Shah Nawaz, 5, and Arbeli,3.

Read More:Six-year-old girl savaged to death by dogs in Punjab’s Uch Sharif

In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl had died after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Uch Sharif city of Punjab.

Stray dogs had savaged the minor victim in Moza Khairpur Jadded area within the remits of Dhoor Kot police station.

She had been rushed to a nearby medical facility where medics referred her to a Bahawalpur hospital due to her grave injuries but she couldn’t survive and succumbed to her wounds.

