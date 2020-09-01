Six-year-old girl savaged to death by dogs in Punjab’s Uch Sharif

UCH SHARIF: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl died after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Uch Sharif city of Punjab on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Stray dogs savaged the minor victim in Moza Khairpur Jadded area within the remits of Dhoor Kot police station.

She was rushed to a nearby medical facility where medics referred her to a Bahawalpur hospital due to her grave injuries but she couldn’t survive and succumbed to her wounds.

Last month, a two-year-old boy had sustained severe wounds on his face after a stray dog attacked him in Gulzar Colony area of Karachi. Narrating the entire incident, the father of the victim, Kaleem Ullah, said a stray dog attacked his child a day back, inflicting severe injuries on his face.

“My child was attacked by a stray dog. If he loses his eye injured in the attack then who will be responsible?” asked the father as he pleaded to the authorities to bear the expense of the child’s treatment.

