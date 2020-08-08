Dog attack severely injures child in Karachi as father pleads for treatment

KARACHI: In yet another incident of dog-bite, a two-year child sustained severe wounds on his face after a stray dog mauled him in Gulzar Colony area of the city, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The father of the victim, two-year-old Kaleem Ullah, narrated the entire incident saying that a stray dog attacked his child a day back, causing severe injuries on his face.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“My child was attacked by a stray dog. If he loses his eye injured in the attack then who will be responsible?” asked the father as he pleaded to the authorities to bear the expense of the child’s treatment.

I don’t have enough money to treat his wounds, he said while carrying the visibly injured child, who might lose his eyesight if proper treatment is not ensured timely.

A passerby was also injured in the incident after he tried to rescue the child.

It is pertinent to mention here that several dog-bite incidents have been reported in the province especially in parts of Karachi and Larkana, however, the authorities seemed least interested in tackling the issue despite claims of launching a campaign to sterilize the stray dogs.

The dog-bite incidents have not only claimed the lives of children in the province but have also caused severe injuries to many of them.

Read More: Stray dogs bite 10 people in Larkana

In December 2019, six-year-old boy Hasnain, whose face was mutilated by stray dogs’ bites in Larkana, breathed his last on Wednesday at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi.

Hasnain was under treatment at the NICH, where he underwent multiple face surgeries.

According to Director NICH, Dr. Jamal, the boy succumbed to his wounds at the hospital due to infection. His body was handed over to the heirs, he continued.

Hasnain was rushed to the NICH after the Sindh government took notice of the matter. He was denied treatment in Larkana’s hospitals including the biggest medical facilities in the district, Chandka Medical Hospital (CMH). His parents were asked to shift him to Karachi.

Comments

comments