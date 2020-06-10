Stray dogs bite 10 people in Larkana

LARKANA: Stray dogs on Wednesday bitten 10 more people in Larkana, taking the overall toll to 210 in last 21 days in the district, ARY News reported.

As per details, three children, a woman were among 10 people who fall prey to stray dogs in Larkana. They were moved to emergency ward of Chandka Hospital.

ARV centre in-charge said, the affected people were given vaccine and their condition is said to be out of danger.

Earlier, on Jan 30, a female news anchor was injured after being bitten by a dog in Karachi’s defence area.

An alarming rise of dog-bite incidents being reported across the country with a common complaint about scarcity of the anti-rabies vaccine.

The doctors advise inoculation of anti-rabies vaccine shortly after the dog bite.

A victim of a rabid dog bite likely to suffer from hydrophobia – extreme fear of water, a symptom of rabies infection in humans.

