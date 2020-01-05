Dog-bite victim from Badin admitted to Jinnah hospital

KARACHI: A 45-year-old man believed to be suffering from rabies has been admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JMPC) for treatment, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Dr Seemi Jamali, executive director of the hospital, said Muhammad Ajmal who hailed from Badin got injured after being bitten by a dog two months back. He was not inoculated anti-rabies vaccine shortly after the dog bite.

She said the victim was suffering from hydrophobia – extreme fear of water, a symptom of rabies infection in humans.

Read More: Dog bites 7 year old in Sindh, hospital has no rabies vaccine

In a statement earlier on Jan 1, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had expressed concerns over rising cases of dog-bite in the province and urged the provincial government to start immediate and effective campaigns for culling stray dogs across the province

Imran Ismail had said that the Supreme court had given a six-week deadline to the provincial health to control the stray dogs. He said that he will raise the issue before the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Raising questions over the performance of the provincial government, the governor said that the issues could be resolved if PPP-led Sindh government be serious towards its responsibilities.

