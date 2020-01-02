Dog bites 7 year old in Sindh, hospital has no rabies vaccine

KHAIRPUR: A seven-year-old boy has reportedly been bitten by a stray dog on Thursday, the child was immediately shifted to the nearby healthcare facility.

According to details, the dog-bite victim was taken to a private hospital in the district which had no rabies vaccine to inject the patient with.

Read More: Restaurant owner steals dogs by killing them with toxic darts to prepare ‘dog dishes’

Yesterday, expressing concerns over rising cases of dog-bite in Sindh, Governor Imran Ismail has urged the provincial government to start immediate and effective campaigns for culling stray dogs across the province.

Read More: Rabid dog bites 11 in Naushahro Feroze

Talking to journalists, Imran Ismail has said that the Supreme court had given a six-week deadline to the provincial health to control the stray dogs. The governor said that he will raise the issue before the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Raising questions over the performance of the provincial government, Imran Ismail said that the issues could be resolved if PPP-led Sindh government be serious towards its responsibilities.

Comments

comments