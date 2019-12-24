Rabid dog bites 11 in Naushahro Feroze

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: At least 11 people including women and children were bitten by a rabid dong in Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police said that it was perhaps one rabid dog that bit the 11 pedestrians at Mithiani, a small town in Naushahro Feroze District. The officials said that the victim of dog-bite were rushed to the Rural Health Center Abran for the anti-rabies vaccine.

Whereas, the relatives of the victims complained about lack of facilities and anti-rabies vaccine in the hospital.

Earlier on November 9, at least 27 people had been injured after being bitten by a rabid dog during a short span of just three hours in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to sources, the victims of rabid dog-bite had been rushed to district headquarter hospital for the anti-rabies vaccine.

The dog-bite incidents were reported in Khanpur area of Rahim Yar Khan, Rescue sources had said.

