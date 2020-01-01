Governor urges Sindh govt to launch campaign for culling stray dogs

KARACHI: Expressing concerns over rising cases of dog-bite in Sindh, Governor Imran Ismail has urged the provincial government to start immediate and effective campaigns for culling stray dogs across the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Imran Ismail has said that the Supreme court had given six-week deadline to the provincial health to control the stray dogs. The governor said that he will raise the issue before the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Raising questions over the performance of the provincial government, Imran Ismail said that the issues could be resolved if PPP-led Sindh government be serious towards its responsibilities.

Earlier on December 11, Six-year-old boy Hasnain, whose face had been mutilated by stray dogs’ bites in Larkana, had breathed his last at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi.

Hasnain was under treatment at the NICH, where he underwent multiple face surgeries.

According to the Director NICH, Dr Jamal, the boy had succumbed to his wounds at the hospital due to infection. His body had been handed over to the heirs, he had continued.

On November 18, the provincial government had formed a 10-member medical board comprising of senior doctors from different government hospitals to treat the child.

