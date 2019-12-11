KARACHI: Six-year-old boy Hasnain, whose face was mutilated by stray dogs’ bites in Larkana, breath his last on Wednesday at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi, ARY News reported.

Hasnain was under treatment at the NICH, where he underwent multiple face surgeries.

According to the Director NICH, Dr Jamal, the boy succumbed to his wounds at the hospital due to infection. His body was handed over to the heirs, he continued.

On November 18, the provincial government formed a 10-member medical board comprising of senior doctors from different government hospitals to treat the child.

Hasnain was rushed to the NICH, after the Sindh government took notice of the matter. He was denied treatment in Larkana’s hospitals including biggest medical facilities in the district, Chandka Medical Hospital (CMH). His parents were asked to shift him to Karachi.

Earlier, on Nov 7, an 11-year old, bitten by a dog had died at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

Read more: Sindh govt decides to launch ‘war against stray dogs’

The child, belong to Chhachhro town of Tharparkar, was brought to the NICH on October 29, head of the medical facility Dr Jamal Raza said.

A rabid dog had bitten the child 25 days ago and he was also given initial vaccine at the local hospital, the doctor said.

It may be noted that the total number of people who have died of dog bites in the province thus far this year has reached 22.

