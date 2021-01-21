Gujranwala man admits to killing wife, four children ‘in the name of honor’

GUJRANWALA: Police have claimed Thursday the husband is behind the horrific incident earlier today in Dogranwala where the ill-fated five family members comprising a mother and her four children were slaughtered in the name of ‘honor’, ARY News reported.

Police have claimed today the arrested suspect Imran has admitted to the blood-curdling incident wherein he killed his wife Fouzia Bibi along with all four of their children in the name of ‘honor’.

Earlier in the morning, it was reported that in a harrowing incident a woman was killed along with her four children in Gujranwala.

The five members of the ill-fated family were killed in Dogranwala city in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station, officials said.

READ: Woman, four children killed in Gujranwala murder incident

The bodies were transferred to the hospital for postmortem, police said.

According to police, the woman’s husband was absent from the house.

“The victims were slain with a sharp-edged weapon,” CPO Gujranwala Sarfaraz Ahmed told the media.

The children, including three girls and a boy, were between five to 12 years of age, CPO said.

Slain woman had married with her free will, the police officer said.

A further probe in the incident is underway as the prime suspect has been held and investigated for it.

Comments

comments