China installs new traffic signals… but in deserts and for camels!

The Chinese government has thought it right to install and inaugurate, as the world’s first, traffic signals for camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in Dunhuang City, reported a state media outlet.

The area in the north-central Gansu province is a popular attraction where camel-riding tours are given to tourists. The main objective of the installation, according to a local media report, is to prevent camel collisions at Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring.

Just like a normal traffic signal, it will turn green to let the animal cross the road and turn red to make them stop.

Mingsha Mountain is also called the Singing Sand Dunes because the sands give out a singing or drumming sound when the wind blows.

