China censures FATF’s politicization, counters anti-Pakistan designs

Reiterating its support to Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) platform, China categorically announced that it did not want the forum to be politicized as some countries are pursuing their political agenda to blacklist Islamabad.

Talking to a group of visiting Pakistani journalists in Beijing, Deputy Director-General for Policy Planning of Asian Affair in the Chinese Foreign Ministry Yao Wen said China stood with Pakistan and blocked attempts to include Islamabad in the blacklist, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Beijing made it clear to the United States and India that China cannot be a part of this misconduct which goes against the purpose of the FATF. Yao Wen said the Financial Action Task Force is not meant to put any country in the blacklist, rather to support it to take action against terror financing.

The Chinese official said Pakistan is effectively pursuing its National Action Plan, and China encouraged it to act against terrorists and strengthen its system.

About the recent visit of the Chinese President to India, he said Xi Jinping conveyed Pakistan’s concerns to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over current development in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India was told that Pakistan did not want war with it and desired to resolve the Kashmir issue through peaceful means.

Yao Wen also welcomed the establishment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority by Islamabad that would help expedite work on CPEC projects.

