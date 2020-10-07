Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


China’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears safe: study

China COVID-19 vaccine

A Chinese experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Institute of Medical Biology under the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences was shown to be safe in an early-stage clinical trial, researchers said.

In a Phase 1 trial of 191 healthy participants aged between 18 and 59, vaccination with the group’s experimental shot showed no severe adverse reactions, its researchers said on Tuesday in a paper posted on medRxiv preprint server ahead of peer review.

The most common adverse reactions reported by the trial participants were mild pain, slight fatigue and redness, itching and swelling at the injection site.

The candidate also induced an immune response.

“All the data obtained in this trial support the safety and immunogenicity of this inactivated vaccine and are encouraging with regard to further studies of its efficacy in the future,” the paper said.

China has inoculated hundreds of thousands of essential workers and other groups considered at high risk with other vaccines, even as clinical trials had not been fully completed, raising safety concerns among experts.

China has at least four experimental vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

Facebook bans conspiracy theory movement’s groups

Pakistan

Karachi man vaccinating children for three decades to eradicate polio

ScienceTechnology

Instagram to hide offensive comments as it launches new features

ScienceTechnology

PUBG Mobile to get Payload 2.0 mode with new weapons


ARY NEWS URDU