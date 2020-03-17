China dealt with coronavirus pandemic in best possible way: FM Qureshi

BEIJING: Lauding the relentless efforts undertaken by the Chinese government for containing coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Beijing has dealt with the deadly virus in the best possible way, ARY News reported.

In an interview with a Chinese television in Beijing, FM Qureshi said that the Chinese government and the people have proved themselves able to face every challenge.

He maintained that China overcame the deadly virus in a very short span of time, adding that entire world was following China to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

The foreign minister said that they have arrived there to express solidarity with China on behalf of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people.

Earlier on March 16, lauding the Chinese government’s efforts against the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the entire world was pursuing Beijing’s strategy to deal with the deadly virus.

Talking to journalists in Beijing, FM Qureshi had said that China was an all-weather friend of Pakistan, adding that he arrived there to express solidarity with the people in this difficult time.

He had shown gratitude to the Chinese government for taking care of Pakistani students and sending pesticide spray to combat locusts in the country.

