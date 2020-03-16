Entire world following China to deal with coronavirus pandemic: FM Qureshi

BEIJING: Lauding the Chinese government’s efforts against the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the entire world is pursuing Beijing’s strategy to deal with the deadly virus, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Beijing, FM Qureshi said that China is an all-weather friend of Pakistan, adding that he arrived there to express solidarity with the people in this difficult time.

He showed gratitude to the Chinese government for taking care of Pakistani students and sending pesticide spray to combat locusts in the country.

The foreign minister maintained that they will hold important meetings with the Chinese leadership during the visit, adding that matters pertaining to peace in Afghanistan, Kashmir, regional situation and other issues will be discussed in the sittings.

A number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit, he added.

Earlier on March 15, President Dr. Arif Alvi will be visiting China from March 16-17 at an invitation of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China.

The president will be accompanied by a delegation comprising of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and senior officials.

He will meet with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders. This will be the president’s first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the Government and the people of China while Beijing was resolutely engaged in efforts to contain and deal with the spread of Covid-19.

