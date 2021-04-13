China announces to gift more COVID vaccine doses to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China has announced to send more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan as a gift to help Islamabad in the fight against coronavirus, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The COVID vaccine doses are expected to reach Islamabad, in the current ongoing month.

China has earlier gifted 15 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan.

Sources privy to the development said 0.5 million doses of Sinopham COVID vaccine that are being gifted by China will reach Islamabad in a special flight from China.

The Foreign ministry has informed the Health ministry about the vaccine being gifted by China to Pakistan this month.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced Pakistan would receive 15 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine under COVAX.

“Following my meeting with Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas, I am happy to announce that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the #COVID vaccine under COVAX, with a commitment for these to be delivered by May,” FM Qureshi had tweeted.

