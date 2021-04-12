Pakistan to get 15m doses of vaccine, FM announces after meeting with German counterpart

BERLIN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Monday Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine under COVAX.

“Following my meeting with Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas, I am happy to announce that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the #COVID vaccine under COVAX, with a commitment for these to be delivered by May,” FM Qureshi, who is in Berlin on a two -day official visit, tweeted.

Addressing a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after delegation-level talks, the foreign minister thanked Germany for pledging 15 million doses of vaccine for Pakistan.

He said he had an “excellent” meeting with his German counterpart. “Our talks focused on strengthening our bilateral and political cooperation, focusing on enhancing collaboration in renewable energy, agriculture, health, education and climate change,” he pointed out.

