China keen to invest in Ravi Riverfront project, PM told

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday told that the Chinese government and companies were keen to invest $3 billion in the Ravi City project in Lahore, ARY News reported.

PM Imran, who was presiding over a meeting of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA), was told that China has expressed deep interest to make investments of three billion dollars in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and that the investment did not include any kind of loan.

The Prime Minister was also informed that an investment consortium ANGCC has also offered an investment of 5 billion dollars in the project on a partnership basis.

The prime minister said the completion of the Ravi project would not only provide the facilities of potable water, appropriate sewerage, clean environment and modern housing to the citizens of Lahore but also help create job opportunities.

During the meeting, Pakistan Islands Development Authority told the prime minister the environmental and master plan studies would start in January.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill and others.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Special Assistant to the Punjab CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, RUDA Chairman Rashid Aziz, Punjab chief secretary and senior officers concerned also attended the meeting through video link.

