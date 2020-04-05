China lauds Pakistan’s support in fight against COVID-19
ISLAMABAD: China on Sunday reiterated its appreciation over the support from Pakistan in fight against coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.
In a series of tweets, Chinese embassy in Pakistan said that Beijing would like to do its best to collaborate with the world against the virus.
“The Chinese government, companies and society have been working hard to help the world. We will continue to do it,” said the embassy.
3/3 All medical supplies sent by China are under strict examination and highly qualified products. @ForeignOfficePk @MFA_China
— Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) April 5, 2020
The Chinese embassy took notice of some irresponsible reports criticizing the quality of N95 masks provided to Pakistan by China. We firmly reject the false allegation and irresponsible remarks to undermine our cooperation with Pakistan.
All medical supplies sent by China are under strict examination and highly qualified products, the embassy added.
Earlier on March 25, a cargo plane bound for Pakistan carrying a big supply of epidemic relief material had departed for Pakistan.