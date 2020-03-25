China sends first batch of epidemic relief materials to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: A cargo plane bound for Pakistan carrying a big supply of epidemic relief material has departed for Pakistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.
A plane bound for Pakistan carrying N95 and surgical masks sponsored by China’s @JackMa Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation has taken off. China is standing together with Pak through thick and thin！🇨🇳🇵🇰#COVID_19 #ChinaPakSolidarity @ForeignOfficePk @MFA_China pic.twitter.com/N2eIUCM060
— Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) March 25, 2020
The epidemic relief material are set to arrive at Karachi today.
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal has urged people to help others instead of profiteering amid coronavirus crisis.
Read More: Together we will fight novel coronavirus: COAS Bajwa
NDMA chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, while addressing a group of journalists yesterday, said the authorities were making decisions as per available resources.
“We have tried to place purchase orders for medical equipment including ventilators around the world but it is unfortunate to find nothing from the countries except China. China has assured to provide ventilators and other equipment to Pakistan and the first shipment of N95 will arrive in the country tomorrow from China.”