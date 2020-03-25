China sends first batch of epidemic relief materials to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A cargo plane bound for Pakistan carrying a big supply of epidemic relief material has departed for Pakistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The necessary medical equipment has been sponsored by Chinese businessman Jack Ma’s Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation has taken.

The official Twitter account of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan tweeted out pictures of the consignment and said that China was standing together with Pakistan through thick and thin.

A plane bound for Pakistan carrying N95 and surgical masks sponsored by China’s @JackMa Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation has taken off. China is standing together with Pak through thick and thin！🇨🇳🇵🇰#COVID_19 #ChinaPakSolidarity @ForeignOfficePk @MFA_China pic.twitter.com/N2eIUCM060 — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) March 25, 2020

The epidemic relief material are set to arrive at Karachi today.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal has urged people to help others instead of profiteering amid coronavirus crisis.

NDMA chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, while addressing a group of journalists yesterday, said the authorities were making decisions as per available resources.

“We have tried to place purchase orders for medical equipment including ventilators around the world but it is unfortunate to find nothing from the countries except China. China has assured to provide ventilators and other equipment to Pakistan and the first shipment of N95 will arrive in the country tomorrow from China.”

