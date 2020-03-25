Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crosses 1000 as provinces report new cases

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government on Wednesday confirmed new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial total to 413 and the country’s overall tally to 1000, ARY News reported.

Out of the total novel coronavirus cases, 413 were reported so far in Sindh, 296 in Punjab, 115 in Balochistan, 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 78 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas, 15 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus in federal capital Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Update of #Covid_19 cases in #Sindh as on 25.03.2020 Sindh:

-Positive: 145

-Cured: 14

-Deaths: 1

-91 cases out of 146 in Sindh are of Local Transmission Pilgrims Sukkur:

-Positive: 265

-Negative: 3149 Total Cases in Sindh: 410

Patients Under Treatment: 395#SindhHealth — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, five new cases were reported in Balochistan, taking the provincial tally to 115. A total of 18 patients have recovered while seven died from the COVID-19.

The Sindh Health Department on Tuesday reported eight new cases in Karachi and five in Sukkur. There are a total of 141 coronavirus cases in the port city, of which 90 are of local transmission. A total of 265 cases have been detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur on return from Iran via Taftan border, while one coronavirus positive patient emerged in Dadu.

The global tally of coronavirus cases reached to 413,896 around the world and 18,540 people lost their lives so far. 108,293 patients have recovered their health in virus-hit countries.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a multi-billion package involving relief for labour and underprivileged class, business community and industries amid shutdown in various parts of the country out of coronavirus fears.

While addressing a group of mediamen along with Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister said that they have earmarked Rs 200 billion for labour class and are also in touch with the provinces and business community to devise a strategy as to how they could facilitate federal government in the process.

“We will also defer the payments of interests to be made from both these sectors [small industries and agriculture],” he said while announcing a relief after coronavirus wreaked havoc on business activities countrywide.

The prime minister announced a Rs 150 billion package for poor segments of the society under which each household would be given Rs 3000 for the next four months.

Comments

comments