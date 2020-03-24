Together we will fight novel coronavirus: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Underscoring the need for combined efforts to defeat novel coronavirus, Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that all the Pakistanis will fight against COVID-19 as one, Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) reported.

In his tweets, the DG ISPR quoted COAS Bajwa as saying that Pakistan Army is cognizant of the challenges facing the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

“We are working closely with GB government and civil administration to provide all possible support while additional resources are being arranged on war footing in conjunction with federal government,” the army chief added.

The COAS said that Army will never leave the people of GB alone in these challenging times.

Earlier on March 23, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message on Pakistan Day had reaffirmed the resolve and commitment to defeat all challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pakistan Resolution Day symbolises struggle for Pakistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, quoted him as saying that.

“While paying glowing tribute to our ancestors, we reaffirm our resolve and commitment to defeat all challenges including Covid-19 pandemic with Faith, Unity and self Discipline.”

