China launches Type 054A/P frigate for Pakistan Navy

SHANGHAI: China has launched the second Type 054A/P frigate for Pakistan Navy at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Pakistan Navy Commodore Azfar Humayun said the induction of Type 054A/P warships will significantly enhance Pakistan’s maritime defence and deterrence capabilities. Timely completion of the frigate shows professional expertise of the shipyard.

Pakistan Navy has contracted the construction of four Type 054A/P frigates from China since 2017, and the first ship was launched in August 2020.

In a recent interview with Chinese daily, The Global Times, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, said these frigates will be some of the most technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy’s Surface Fleet.

He said these ships will be equipped with modern surface, sub-surface and anti-air weapons, sensors and combat management systems and significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in the region.

Last month, Yarmook, a state-of-the-art 2300-tonne Corvette Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS), was inducted in the country’s naval fleet.

The commissioning ceremony of the modern naval ship was held a Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Keemari Karachi. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony.

