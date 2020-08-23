Pak Navy gets new warship equipped with advanced technology

BEIJING: The launching ceremony of a warship, Type 054 Frigate, built in China for Pakistan Navy, was held at the neighbouring country’s Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard.

According to a statement, Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navy was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The warship is the state-of-the-art frigate equipped with all kinds of advanced technology, military equipment, weapons, and sensors, according to a spokesperson for Pakistan Navy.

He said the ship’s inclusion in the Pakistan Navy’s fleet will further improve efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Azfar Humayun said timely completion of the project despite the global pandemic situation is a vindication of the shipyard’s professional capabilities.

Last month, Yarmook, a state-of-the-art 2300-tonne Corvette Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS), was inducted in the country’s naval fleet.

The commissioning ceremony of the modern naval ship was held a Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Keemari Karachi. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, the Naval chief said that the introduction of this vessel into the naval fleet will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability to safeguard its maritime borders.

